Chuggaboom: 'It feels like my mum doesn't want to chugg'

Bursting onto the metalcore scene two years ago with debut album Zodiac Arrest, the masked moshbastards Chuggaboom are back with new song White Moms Can’t Chugg, taken from their upcoming EP Kevin.

“After the success of [2016 song] Mad Skills Brah! we did what any sensible band would do, and invested the Spotify revenue into a high interest current account and used the money to pay for the materials needed to develop our skills outside of the band,” bassist Avira Caprica tells Metal Hammer.

“Since September, John (Virgo, guitar) has managed to secure a low paid job as an events ice sculptor, Krios (drums) bought a hardback diary with small diagrams of the lunar calendar in the bottom right hand corner of each page, and Levi (Taurus, vocals) used his share to buy 230g of pick ‘n’ mix fizzy cola bottles.

“Times got a bit hard in December forcing us to write and release the greatest metalcore Christmas song in the world. Thankfully that took us through to February where we started work on Kevin. The rest is future history.”

The six-song EP Kevin has been dubbed as an “extended EP” on the band’s Facebook page, which they say is for legal reasons. The band’s page also says the record is so profound it will “re-define an already re-defined genre, forever.” But how?

“It is an important piece of metalcore history,” says Avira. “Kevin is possibly the first extended EP to have ever been given a proper name. You know what you’re getting with a Kevin. It is our prediction, as flagbearers of the genre, that others will soon follow suit.”

Check out the new video below, along with our continued chat with Avira.

Why can’t white mums chugg?

“Can’t or won’t; that’s the real question. In all honesty, we can’t work out if it’s will or skill in some cases. If it’s a capability issue, then it’s more likely down to a cultural or generational gap – metalcore doesn’t speak to them like it does us. Obviously this is a very difficult thing to get to grips with, but we do try our best to empathise. With my mum in particular, it just feels like she doesn’t want to chugg, but generalising affects merch sales, so we say that white mum’s can’t chugg because we are sure that if they could, they would.”

What did your mum think when she heard your new song?

“After overhearing a conversation she had with my dad, I’m pretty sure she was thinking ‘Why can’t he just write me a song? A nice song with acoustic guitar. He’s got such a beautiful voice, why doesn’t he use it more?’ unaware of the can of worms she was opening.”

Why did you create such a hi-tech lyric video?

“Would you ask a chef why he created such a delicious tasting soup? Would you ask a milkman why he has such a wonderful watch on? Would you ask a shop assistant how much a product in their shop cost? Exactly my point.”

What is the secret to good chugging?

“Two handed strumming. If you can try and get your traditional ‘fretting hand’ in on the action with your strumming hand then theoretically you can create double the chugg. It is literally twice as effective.”

What does it take to be a Chuggalo?

“You need money, you need commitment and you need to buy our merch. Become one of us.”

Kevin onsale May 12 and is available to pre-order now.