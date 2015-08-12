Chronocide stream Meditations album in full

Grinding, blackened, extreme noise duo Chronocide are debuting their new album exclusively with Metal Hammer!

One half of the evil twosome, Northus, gave us the lowdown on his three favourite tracks from the record…

Burial Of the Dead “It’s the opening of Meditations and the first track we put together for the album. It shows a different side to Chronocide – a little slower paced but no less vicious. Lyrically it introduces the album as well, discussing where our species went wrong and why we may be too late to fix it. The title comes from part of The Waste Land by T.S. Elliot, a poem that inspired a large part of the album.”

Filling Empty Skulls With Shit “Another different kind of song than we’ve done before, arguably a little more accessible. In counter to this, the lyrics are some of the angriest we’ve come up with, looking at the role the media has in our lives and how much we depend on it for our opinions and view of the world. Eversor came up with the title for this, taking it from a column by Charlie Brooker.”

An Objective Morality “A song we’ve had out on line for a little while now as a preview to the album, very much in the vein of Solitude Of Man (our first album) fast, dark, chaotic and very, very pissed off.”

Order your copy of Meditations here.