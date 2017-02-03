Chrome Molly unleash Can't Be Afraid Of The Dark video

As new album Hoodoo Voodoo hits the shelves, NWOBHM stalwarts Chrome Molly have unleashed a video for Can’t Be Afraid Of The Dark.

Formed in Leicester in 1982, the Mollies released their debut album You Can’t Have It All…or Can You? in 1985. After splitting up in 1991, the band returned with 2013’s Gunpowder Diplomacy.

The band have always been inspired by classic British rock acts like Judas Priest, UFO, early Def Leppard, Saxon and Rainbow, and the new album attempts to capture those sounds and spirit of those acts.

“We wanted to make an album that made us feel like we did in the ‘80’s,” says singer Steve Hawkins, “one that you can turn up in the car and sing along and play air drums and guitar to.”

Hoodoo Voodoo is out now. The band are playing at Wildfire Festival in June. Other dates will be announced soon.

Hoodoo Voodoo Tracklisting

In The Beginning

Can’t Be Afraid Of The Dark

Some Kind Of Voodoo

Pillars Of Creation (Albion)

Now That Those Days Have Gone

Indestructible

Save Me

Rock For You

Feeling Pressurised

Dial ‘F’ For Freakshow

