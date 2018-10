In Pictures: Camden Rocks 2016

On June 4, thousands of rock fans descended upon Camden Town for the capital’s loudest one-day rock festival.

Camden Rocks – a festival curated by former 3 Colours Red guitarist Chris McCormack – featured a 200-strong bill playing across 20 venues for 12 hours of mayhem.

Here’s our pick of the bill, featuring: Black Spiders, Creeper, Ginger Wildheart, Heck, New Years Day, Queen Kwong, SikTh, The Qemists, Vodun and Young Guns.

Were you there? Who was your band of the day?

Black Spiders at the Proud Gallery, Camden (Image: © Sandra Sorensen)

Creeper at the Barfly (Image: © Sandra Sorensen)

Ginger Wildheart at The Cuban (Image: © Sandra Sorensen)

Heck at The Monarch (Image: © Sandra Sorensen)

Heck at The Underworld (Image: © Sandra Sorensen)

Queen Kwong at Dingwalls (Image: © Sandra Sorensen)

New Years Day at Dingwalls (Image: © Sandra Sorensen)

The Qemists at The Barfly (Image: © Sandra Sorensen)

Vodun at Belushi's (Image: © Sandra Sorensen)

Young Guns at Dingwalls (Image: © Sandra Sorensen)

For more on Camden Rocks, visit their website.

