Weird website of the day: Bruce Dickinson's Rubber Chickens

Someone’s built a website that shows Bruce Dickinson holding rubber chickens in place of bottles of Trooper. And we’ve no idea why.

Bruce Dickinson holding rubber chickens

There’s no doubt that Trooper Beer has been a huge success, with Iron Maiden’s garrulous frontman Bruce Dickinson an ideal, enthusiastic brand ambassador. Whether it’s fronting promo videos filmed at the brewery or clambering onstage at awards ceremonies, Dickinson is never far from a bottle of Trooper, its label carefully positioned towards the cameras for maximum exposure.

This website has removed those bottles, and replaced them with rubber chickens.

Visit Bruce Dickinson’s Rubber Chickens.

10,000,000 pints: How Iron Maiden rocked the brewing industry