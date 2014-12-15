Josh Flowers And The Wild are a young band with a sound that belies their their age.

Their single Kings & Queens delivers haunting cello, soaring vocals and the most upbeat hootenanny, all in one track. The blues genre is undeniably having a revival, but the thing that I love about this song is that it doesn’t feel like a contrived homage to days gone by; Josh Flowers & The Wild are an exciting band who are celebrating the genre in their own fresh way.

