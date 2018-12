Bonafide frontman Pontus Snibb is set to release his solo Blues Rock project, Wreck Of Blues, on April 28. Here's a little taste of what to expect..

“I’ve been into the whole Blues vibe since I was a kid and if I’m honest, it will probably be that sort of riff that will be getting played when I stop doing what I’m doing,” says Snibb. “As the great Albert King used to say…. Blues Power…can you dig it?”

Wreck of Blues will be released on Off Yer Rocka on April 28.