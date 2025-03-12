“An album misinterpreted by lesser talents”: What do Syd Barrett, Kevin Ayers, Peter Hammill and Robert Fripp have to do with Britpop? See Blur’s Modern Life Is Rubbish for details

By ( Prog ) published

Okay, it’s not all-out prog – but the band’s second record contains the spirit of the genre, with its English eccentricities, non-linear approach to playing and rule-breaking flair

Blur – Modern Life is Rubbish
(Image credit: Food Records)

“The battling Gallagher brothers” – according to every tabloid newspaper in the land – are set to dominate headlines again this summer when the Oasis reunion rolls in with the inexorable precision of a military exercise to take up residence in the stadiums and enormodomes across the world.

Before that, a pause is called for to consider a time before their entrance and the codification of Britpop, to when their future chart rivals, Blur, were grappling with the concept of Englishness in the face of grunge’s domination and their own potential demise.

Chastened by indifference to their gruelling and disastrous 44-date tour of the USA in the spring of 1992, the domestic failure of standalone single Popscene, and the very real prospect of being dropped by their label, Blur sobered up long enough to stage a fight back against America’s cultural hegemony with a change of image. They jettisoned their unconvincing baggy flares for sharper sartorial wares while suffusing their music with an approach that could only have come from British shores.

Blur - Pressure on Julian (Official Audio) - YouTube Blur - Pressure on Julian (Official Audio) - YouTube
Watch On

The result was Modern Life Is Rubbish. While much has been made of the influence of The KinksRay Davies and the long shadows cast by Victorian music halls, less attention is paid to the debt owed to a cast that includes the very English eccentricity of Syd Barrett, Kevin Ayers’s lugubriousness, the raucous delivery of Peter Hammill’s Nadir’s Big Chance and Robert Fripp’s pioneering approach to the guitar.

The music that drives the album is anything but linear or straightforward

And though the initial sessions with XTC’s Andy Partridge in the producer’s chair came to naught, Blur’s second album is, at the very least, dusted with the spirit of prog.

The band members were still in their early 20s, but Modern Life Is Rubbish is the product of educated and perceptive artists. While singer Damon Albarn’s lyrics are both a celebration and critique of contemporary British life via a number of character studies – see Chemical World’s despondent raver and the pomposity that beats at the heart of Colin Zeal – the music that drives the album is anything but linear or straightforward as it mirrors the peculiarities and idiosyncrasies of English life.

Blur - Coping (Official Audio) - YouTube Blur - Coping (Official Audio) - YouTube
Watch On

It’s there in the disorientating Pressure On Julian as Graham Coxon’s woozy guitar rejects the orthodoxies of what's expected from his instrument, in much the same way Syd Barrett did. Indeed, Coxon’s inventive playing throughout – witness the unconventional break during Coping – highlights his first steps to his destination as one the most unique guitarists of his generation.

Add to this the imaginative rhythm section of bassist Alex James and drummer of Dave Rowntree, who enhance this sense of unease. They don’t so much hold things down as create a see-sawing base on which the music balances precariously.

An intelligent album subsequently misinterpreted by lesser talents, it’s one deserving of another look from another angle.

Julian Marszalek
Julian Marszalek

Julian Marszalek is the former Reviews Editor of The Blues Magazine. He has written about music for Music365, Yahoo! Music, The Quietus, The Guardian, NME and Shindig! among many others. As the Deputy Online News Editor at Xfm he revealed exclusively that Nick Cave’s second novel was on the way. During his two-decade career, he’s interviewed the likes of Keith Richards, Jimmy Page and Ozzy Osbourne, and has been ranted at by John Lydon. He’s also in the select group of music journalists to have actually got on with Lou Reed. Marszalek taught music journalism at Middlesex University and co-ran the genre-fluid Stow Festival in Walthamstow for six years.

More about prog
Opeth 2001

“It’s a really good album, but I’m not sure it’s better than the ones that came before. You ask, ‘Why didn’t this happen sooner?’” Many consider Blackwater Park to be Opeth’s masterpiece. Opeth don’t
Katatonia

Katatonia announce European tour dates for November and December
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi onstage with Black Sabbath in 1985

“I had a dreadful hangover, so I put my dark glasses on and we played Children Of The Grave, Iron Man and Paranoid”: What happened when Black Sabbath reunited for one day only at Live Aid 1985
See more latest
Most Popular
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi onstage with Black Sabbath in 1985
“I had a dreadful hangover, so I put my dark glasses on and we played Children Of The Grave, Iron Man and Paranoid”: What happened when Black Sabbath reunited for one day only at Live Aid 1985
Jinjer Press Shot
Every Jinjer album ranked from worst to best
Manic Street Preachers posing for a photograph in 2025
“We’ve done a lot of our growing up in public, made our mistakes too. We’ve suffered at times with that. Our extremes are extreme”: How the Manic Street Preachers shook things up to make new album Critical Thinking
Opeth 2001
“It’s a really good album, but I’m not sure it’s better than the ones that came before. You ask, ‘Why didn’t this happen sooner?’” Many consider Blackwater Park to be Opeth’s masterpiece. Opeth don’t
The Knack posing for a photograph in 1980
“It was love at first sight. I broke up with Judy and chased Sharona for a year”: How The Knack wrote My Sharona, the one hit wonder to end all one hit wonders
Lacuna Coil in 2025
"Someone said, 'Ozzy and Sharon would like to say hi'. I was so starstruck!" From Ozzfest and partying with Bullet For My Valentine to stalkers and dodgy photoshoots, Lacuna Coil put Italian metal on the map
Robert Plant and Jimmy Page at Live Aid
"If you watch the video, you can see Jimmy dribbling onstage, Robert not hitting the notes, and me miming, playing the air." Phil Collins' memories of Led Zeppelin's "dark, sulphurous" reunion for Live Aid are brutal, and spare no-one
Kate Bush
“If you look at it, it’s my reputation… I need five months to prepare a show, and I can’t be writing new songs or promoting the album”: Is this why Kate Bush only ever toured once?
Von Herzten Brothers’ Mikko Von Hertzen posing for a photograph in 2025
“In that song Freddie is very naked. He’s singing from his heart”: The blockbusting Queen ballad that changed Von Hertzen Brothers frontman Mikko Von Hertzen’s life
Nova Collective
"I have the art for In The Court Of The Crimson King blown up on my office wall, right next to The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway." Nova Collective's Dan Briggs gives us a glimpse into his prog world...