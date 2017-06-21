Blow your brain cells to a killer new Cannabis Corpse track

Roll up, roll up, Richmond, Virginia’s death metal brotherhood of the bong, Cannabis Corpse, have roused themselves from their slumber, raided their cupboards for Doritos and are about to deal out a new, Entombed-hailing album, Left Hand Pass, due, like, September 8? via the hydroponic hothouse that is Season Of Mist Records.

Proof that the band – fronted by Municipal Waste’s Land Phil – have more buds in their bong than mere pot-related metal parody, Cannabis Corpse are now on album number five, filled with killer riffs that could cut through even the heaviest Ghost Train Haze. If you need proof, look no further than this special album preview, Chronic Breed - a four minutes and 44 second journey from sirens and distressed voices through a riff barrage guaranteed to pummel what’s left of your brain to fertile mulch and guitar leads proliferating like some particularly virulent potent botanical strain, to riffs heaving as though undergoing a voracious munchies attack.

Says Landphil: “At long last, Cannabis Corpse has come out of its weed-induced slumber to bring all headbangers out there a new slab of brutal death metal. This time round, we decided to give our new guitarist Ray Suhy a lot more room to add his own unique flavour to the song writing and riffs. We think what has come out is a fresh sound for Cannabis Corpse.”

Ray Suhy adds: “The track, Chronic Breed, was one of the last that we wrote for Left Hand Pass. We changed this one a couple of times before we got it to flow the way that we wanted it. Hallhammer laid down some killer drum parts and Landphil’s vocals are some of my favourite that he’s ever done. There’s lots of catchy and brutal moments on this record and Chronic Breed is one of my top candidates!”

So without further ado, take a blast of Chronic Breed below!

