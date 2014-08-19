Big Trouble: The Party Antics Of Massive

Nailing their colours firmly and drunkenly to the rock’n’roll mast, Australian swaggerers Massive are clearly dedicated to keeping things straight to the hedonistic point.

“Our gigs are a high-octane beer-soaked sweaty rock’n’roll party,” says frontman Brad Marr. “We leave nothing in the tank. We play as loud and hard as possible and physically hurt ourselves! You should have a good time, get drunk and get laid at the end!”

Massive’s balls-out sound owes plenty to the usual seminal suspects, and yet the band exude a raucous charm that is all their own. And like all good rock’n’roll renegades, their ability to attract trouble and chaos is impressive.

“The thing that really defined us as a reckless band was in Hollywood when we made friends with this guy at the Rainbow Bar and Grill,” Brad recalls. “He wanted to help us so we told him to come back to our hotel room for beers. We didn’t know that meant we were throwing the after-party! The whole Rainbow came back to our hotel. Not only were the police called but they kicked us out of the hotel as well. Rock’n’roll! Ha ha ha!”

Full Throttle is out now via Earache