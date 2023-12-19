The best prog albums of 2023

Steven Wilson often gives the impression of a man determined to deliver what his audience least expect. The Harmony Codex, on the other hand, sounds like Wilson operating at his least contrarian, just doing whatever the hell comes naturally, and doing it extremely well. Rock Bottom sounds like a deliberate, fanboy attempt to combine both The Great Gig In The Sky and Comfortably Numb and the multi-part Impossible Tightrope races from one state of transcendence to the next via a series of stuttering riffs and scattergun rhythms, embellished by strings, seagulls and choirs of celestial angels.

