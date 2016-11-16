Bent Knee Feature On New Cuneiform Release

Hot US prog hopefuls Bent Knee feature on a new “name your own price” compilation from their label Cuneiform.

Cuneiform Records: The Albums Of 2016 highlights the label’s releases in the jazz and rock fields this year, and can be streamed, or downloaded at a price of your own choosing. Alongside the Boston sextet, who released the acclaimed Say So in May, the compilation also features contributions from Italian prog rockers Deus Ex Machina, electronic music pioneer Richard Pinhas, Peter Hammill collaborator Gary Lucas, Frank Zappa covering Ed Palermo Big Band, Scandinavian jazz outfit I.P. A. and many more.

The 15-track compilation, featuring over 80-minutes of music is available to stream, or to download at a price of your own choosing, from Cuneiform Records.