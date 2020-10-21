Metal album covers recreated with Batman characters is the best thing you’ll see today

We're not getting into an argument over which superhero is the most metal (though it's Iron Man, duh), but Batman has to be up there near the top.

To prove it, the geniuses over at Metal Sucks have taken a bunch of Batman characters and dropped them onto classic metal album covers.

They look cool as hell. The Joker as Eddie on Iron Maiden’s Killers is a such a no-brainer, you have to wonder why no one has made the connection before. But Catwoman as Murray the demon from Dio’s Holy Diver, Two-Face as Metallica’s Lady Justice, Penguin as the cigar-chomping fat cat on Warrant’s Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich and Scarecrow as, uh, the scarecrow Avantasia’s, double-uh, The Scarecrow aren’t far behind.

You can check out those beauties below, then head over to Metal Sucks to see the rest

(Image credit: Metal Sucks)

(Image credit: Metal Sucks)

(Image credit: Metal Sucks)

(Image credit: Metal Sucks)