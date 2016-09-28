Balaam And The Angel rediscover their wings

Three decades on, Balaam are doing four shows playing the whole of your second album, The Greatest Story Ever Told.

It’s an album we still love, and it sold really well internationally. So being the anniversary, that also helps to get us off our backsides [laughs].

Balaam were hard to pigeonhole in the eighties; the word goth was often used.

We had no problem at all with being called goths. Those fans have been very loyal to us. But at first we saw ourselves as slightly psychedelic. The one thing we didn’t want to be seen as was one of those black, gloomy bands, because as people we’re quite optimistic.

Why did the band break up in 1989, and then reunite just two years later?

There was no actual split, we just went into hibernation. When Richard Branson sold Virgin Records they had to lose 150 of its 175 acts. We were one of those casualties.

That must have been tough.

Yeah. Then the recession kicked in, which meant you couldn’t give records away, never mind sell them. So now we have day jobs and make a living on the live circuit.

You’re playing in York, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham, but not London?

We played the Garage last year, which was exceptional. We’re already being pestered about doing it [London] again, but it seemed too soon. We don’t want to over-expose ourselves.

Who does come to see you these days?

Mostly it’s alternative music fans, with a smattering of rock people. Until now we’ve only done one-off gigs so it’ll be interesting to see who turns up.

