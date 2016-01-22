Trending

66 from '66 – The Records That Built Rock

By Features  

From proto-psychedelica to nascent heavy metal – and all points in between – these are the 66 albums and singles that shaped rock as we know it.

null

Our 66 albums and singles from ‘66.

66 From '66 – The Beach Boys

66 from '66 – A-B

66 from '66 – The Bobby Fuller Four

66 from '66 – B-E

66 from '66 – E-H

66 from '66 – The Kinks

66 from '66 – H-L

66 from '66 – Otis Redding

66 from '66 – L-R

66 from '66 – The Rolling Stones

66 from '66 – R-S

66 from '66 – T-Z