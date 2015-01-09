6 Iconic Metal Album Sleeves, All Jazzed-Up

Graphic designer Rafael Melandi has taken a series of rock album sleeves and has reimagined them as part of an art project.

Concentrating largely on ‘80s metal classics, Melandi – a creative director for a São Paulo advertising company – has taken legendary sleeves by the likes of Metallica, Anthrax and Judas Priest and redesigned them in Blue Note’s iconic jazz album style.

“I’m a huge fan of metal and their art covers,” says Melandi. “And I’m also a big fan of the mid-century art style from Saul Bass, sci-fi posters, Reid Miles, and all the jazz-era Prestige and Blue Note records. So I thought of making an homage to both styles and creators.

“The proposition was to respect the original work and its message and objective. Like a time machine experiment, redesigning those incredible covers as if they were from another period in time.”

