5 classic metal riffs made heavier

Have you ever wondered what your favourite metal riffs would sound like if they were EVEN HEAVIER?

Well wonder no more as YouTuber Andrew Baena has created this wicked little video showing off his guitar skills and jamming five of metal’s most iconic riffs tuned down to F#. With his eight-string guitar chugging through some of Black Sabbath and Metallica’s biggest moments, we dare you not to start headbanging at your desk.

We’ve also got to say that this bowel-shatteringly heavy rendition of Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train is absurdly heavy and it’s a wonder why everything isn’t tuned as low as physically possible.