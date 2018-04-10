18 bands taking metal forward in 2018

The Metal Hammer sponsored Trivium tour is rolling into the UK next week, with Code Orange, Venom Prison and Power Trip in support. Yes, you're right, it is the best metal show of the year. Four of the most exciting bands in our world right now will be bulldozing through Britain in a fight for metal's future. But who do they think are the next bunch of hopefuls in heavy music? We caught up with Matt Heafy, Jami Morgan, Larissa Stupar and Riley Gale to find out who is on their radar!

Nine Covens

Matt Heafy (Trivium): “UK black metal’s best-kept secret. No one knows who’s in the band, they don’t play shows and it’s hard to find their merch. The music is haunting, epic and punishing.”

Twitching Tongues

Jami Morgan (Code Orange): “This band are strange, hard, melodic and misunderstood. You could almost describe them as the bastard lovechild of Type O, Slayer and Cro-Mags.”

Higher Power

Larissa Stupar (Venom Prison): “Higher Power are always a fun band to watch. They’re really cool live, really cool on record and they are going to be up there."

Red Death

Riley Gale (Power Trip): “Hardcore punk crossover from DC. They just dropped one of my favourite LPs of the year, Formidable Darkness, and will be joining us on our US tour.”

Shvpes

Matt Heafy (Trivium): “Having toured with them across Europe, I can say without a doubt that Griffin can become one of the genre’s most powerful frontmen if he keeps on this path.”

Vein

Jami Morgan (Code Orange): “Vein are a hardcore band from Boston, Massachusetts, and they are chaotic and painful in a whole new way. Their music is intense in a way most new bands just aren’t.”

Leeched

Larissa Stupar (Venom Prison): “Leeched are signed to Prosthetic, the same label that we are on. They played one of our shows in Manchester – they’re an enthusiastic band, and they’re heavy.”

Skourge

Riley Gale (Power Trip): "Metallic hardcore from Houston, and one of the most promising young groups in the entire US. Think early Merauder, All Out War, and Integrity. Raw and brutal.”

A Forest Of Stars

Matt Heafy (Trivium): “Black metal, avant-garde, psychedelic, folk… all combined. It’s been a while since Beware The Sword You Cannot See – I hope to hear new stuff soon.”

Harm's Way

Jami Morgan (Code Orange): “So these guys are not necessarily brand new, but they’re really getting on their path now. Crushing, creative and very individual.”

Corrupt Moral Altar

Larissa Stupar (Venom Prison): “Their drummer recorded our album and when we toured with them last November, I realised how good they are. They’re sick.”

Warthog

Riley Gale (Power Trip): “NYHC meets rock’n’roll d-beat madness. This band just straight up rips and I really have nothing more to say except you need to listen to their self-titled 7” from 2017.”

Abhorrent Decimation

Matt Heafy (Trivium): “The Pardoner was some of the best mixing of subgenres of extreme metal in all of last year. Their unique spin on fusing death and black metal is wonderful.”

Eternal Sleep

Jami Morgan (Code Orange): "More heavy hardcore, this time from our hometown of Pittsburgh, with some heavy alternative influence in the guitar work and vocals. Their best is yet to come.”

Knocked Loose

Larissa Stupar (Venom Prison): “This hardcore punk band have gone so far with their debut album [2016’s Laugh Tracks] and I think they’re going to go a lot further.”

Temple Of Angels

Riley Gale (Power Trip): “Perfectly executed post-punk/dream pop from Austin. If you like the Cure, Cocteau Twins, and Slowdive, this band is for you.”

Employed To Serve

Larissa Stupar (Venom Prison): “They released their second album last year, and they’re writing a new record as well. There’s power coming from them.”

Primal Rite

Riley Gale (Power Trip): “A Bay Area band with a transgender singer, and she’s fucking amazing. You’re used to a more fast, punk sound out of the Bay Area, but they’re very metallic, and heavy.”

In the latest issue of Metal Hammer, we talk to Matt, Jami, Larissa and Riley about their fight for metal's future and how they're going to take our beloved genre to the next level.

Order your copy of Metal Hammer issue 308 now