10 times bands made masterpieces late in their career

Occasionally, amid the glitzy, youth-obsessed circus of the music industry, some veteran artists have managed to cut through the noise, delivering stunning, critically-hailed works deep into their careers. Far from a wistful look back at their salad days, these albums stand as a fierce testament to artistic evolution and enduring relevance. These artists, in their twilight years, have sidestepped the hackneyed narrative of fading glory, proving that in the autumn of their careers, they're not just flickering candles but blazing infernos, rewriting their legacies in bold strokes that pointedly rebuke arbitrary notions of age and convention.

The Rolling Stones — Hackney Diamonds (2023)

Few of even the Rolling Stones’ most passionate defenders could have predicted the degree to which Hackney Diamonds would revitalise the band’s legacy. In the wake of Charlie Watts’ 2021 passing, the band tapped into the sweat and swagger of their earliest works, bringing that sound forward in a thoroughly modern collection . Bangers like Angry and Bite My Head Off, unsheathed taut, powerful hooks that thrilled critics, who hailed the album’s cany blend of nostalgia and modernity. What might have been a lacklustre effort to justify another tour instead emerged as a raucous confirmation of their seat at the top of rock’s pantheon.

David Bowie — Blackstar (2016)

David Bowie's 25th and final studio album is a haunting masterpiece that delves deeply into themes of mortality and legacy. Released just two days before his death, the album's experimental jazz influences and penetrating introspection deliver a profound farewell. Key offerings like Lazarus and the title track are laden with cryptic references to his impending demise, investing Bowie’s artistry with vast dimensions of courage and insight. In his luminous canon, Blackstar stands as a poignant and powerful epitaph, a testament to Bowie's innovative spirit, and a profound conclusion to his illustrious career.

Bob Dylan — Rough and Rowdy Ways (2020)

Rough and Rowdy Ways affirmed Bob Dylan’s prominence as both a songwriter and lyricist, but more importantly, it revealed that his creativity remains sharp and vibrant. This album, his 39th, blends folk, blues and Americana with Dylan's grand poetic vision, exemplified by Murder Most Foul, an epic 17-minute song about the assassination of JFK, and I Contain Multitudes. The album shines as a late-career highlight, effortlessly capturing the cultural zeitgeist while delivering powerful ruminations, both personal and profound.

Robert Plant — Carry Fire (2017)

Robert Plant's 11th solo outing is a transfixing body of work that underscores his intuitive ability to weave diverse musical landscapes into exotic sonic voyages. The album blends elements of rock, folk and world music, boasting standout tracks like The May Queen and Bones of Saints. In his post-Zeppelin career, Carry Fire stands tall among Plant’s strongest releases, skilfully transcending the electrified squall of his earlier years while demonstrating his unrelenting commitment to using music to bridge cultures and eras in a thoughtful, compelling way.

Bruce Springsteen — Western Stars (2019)

Cinematic in scale, Western Stars marks an ambitious departure from Springsteen’s previous efforts. Bruce Springsteen’s nineteenth studio campaign features lush orchestral arrangements and his typically incisive, hard-hitting lyricism, drawing inspiration from 1960s pop and the American West. Notable cuts like Hello Sunshine and the title track showcase Springsteen's uncanny ability to paint vivid portraits of life on America’s fringe with a startling poetic economy. A riveting collection that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with his most affecting work.

Neil Young — Psychedelic Pill (2012)

Neil Young's Psychedelic Pill, released with Crazy Horse, deftly celebrates the extended, jam-oriented rock of their earlier collaborations, uncorking sprawling compositions like Ramada Inn and the twenty-seven minute Driftin’ Back. Underpinned by Young's signature guitar work and introspective lyrics, Psychedelic Pill is a nuanced and deeply-gratifying throwback to the raw, unfiltered style of his early releases. Far more than rehashing a familiar sound however, Psychedelic Pill showcases Young’s undiminished talent for crafting vital, resonant music that evolves with the times without ever feeling trendy.

Paul McCartney — Egypt Station (2018)

Paul McCartney's 26th post-Beatles album is an incandescent collection that stridently reaffirms his knack for crafting vital, imaginative music. Spanning a range of genres, ranging from full-throttle rock to soulful ballads, this contemporary classic boasts polished, affecting compositions like I Don’t Know and the upbeat Come On To Me. Debuting at number one on the Billboard 200, Egypt Station marks a towering success for McCartney and a testament to his ability to write powerful hooks and colourful lyrics in a way that makes the extraordinary seem effortless.

Elton John — The Diving Board (2013)

Forty-four years after his debut, Elton John returned to his piano-based roots, stripping back the grandiose production of previous works to offer a more intimate experience. Key tracks like Home Again and Oceans Away showcase John’s innate ability to imbue his works with stirring emotion. Across his discography, Elton’s 31st studio release emerges as a contemplative and stridently personal statement that underscores his manifest ability to channel his innermost feelings into poignant reflections of the human condition.

David Gilmour — Rattle That Lock (2015)

David Gilmour's Rattle That Lock is more than a late-career highlight; it's a defining statement that marks the apotheosis of 18 years of musical evolution. Each track, from opener 5 A.M. to the expressive And Then…, showcases the former Pink Floyd guitarist’s matured artistry, blending bluesy guitar with orchestral depth. Co-written with his wife, the novelist Polly Samson, Rattle... resonates with emotional gravity and lyrical richness, neatly stitching day-to-day reflections throughout its compositional structure. A critical masterpiece, the album reflects Gilmour's innate ability to create a sound entirely his own without losing sight of his origins.

Van Morrison — Three Chords & The Truth (2019)

Three Chords and the Truth warmly celebrates Van Morrison’s signature fusion of blues, soul and jazz with an expansive, seventy-minute collection that finds the vocalist in top form, both vocally and lyrically. Collaborating with jazz guitarist Jay Berliner, tracks like March Winds in February blend Celtic R&B with gospel, while Fame Will Eat the Soul, features a gritty duet with Bill Medley. The spiritually-searching Dark Night of the Soul reaffirms Morrison's work as both reflective and unguarded. A logical successor to 2016’s Keep Me Singing, this mesmerising cerebral voyage exemplifies Morrison's timeless energy, humour and depth.