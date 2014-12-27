10 Minutes With... Lyndsey Gunnulfsen

The Lowell, Massachusetts trio released their debut album, White Noise in November. The release, which spawned the singles St. Patrick and My House, scored rave reviews and planted them firmly in the 2015 Ones To Watch list. Here, vocalist Lyndsey Gunnulfsen talks about their time on Warped Tour and plans for the next 12 months.

Hello Lyndsey, on a scale of 1-10, how was 2014 for you?

“2014 was definitely a 12!”

Did you go into the year with any expectations?

“I definitely had goals set and things to accomplish but I didn’t want to expect anything in case they didn’t happen… but it’s safe to say we accomplished, as well as exceeded, all of those goals.”

Pvris played Warped for the second time – what’s the secret to surviving that kind of tour?

“The secret is to make friends, have fun and drink plenty of water!”

Which bands did you enjoy watching the most on that tour?

“It’s surprisingly hard to catch bands during the day, so there were only a few bands we got to actually watch. A favourite of ours was definitely Bad Rabbits. We love those dudes.”

Tell us about the recording of your debut album White Noise…

“The studio is my absolute favourite place to be. I think the boys can agree as well, so there wasn’t any pressure at all. We were also doing the record with Blake Harnage, who was so amazing to work with. He taught us so much while we were there, we definitely thrived in the studio.”

What’s been Pvris’ highlight of the year?

“There’s been so many, it’s hard to choose just one. So many incredible things happened this year. I suppose releasing White Noise is responsible for a lot of those things, so I’ll go with that.”

What’s been your favourite song of 2014?

“It changes every week, but one of my favourite songs was definitely Take My Love And Run by Bad Suns. It’s so groovy! I go crazy air drumming to it.”

What’s the most important thing you’ve learned this year?

“You can do anything if you truly want to.”

What five songs would you pick for a New Years Eve party playlist?

“OK… Don’t Tell ‘Em by Jeremih. Somebody Loves You by Betty Who. Then I’d go with Feelings by Maroon 5, then Yeah 3x by Usher and Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay. Those are so random and I have no explanation or reasoning for any of those but those songs just came to mind.”

What are Pvris’ plans for next year?

“World domination. Just kidding. Sort of. My plans for next year are to definitely to read more books, draw more, write more songs, lay off on the technology a bit and to bust my ass a whole bunch.”