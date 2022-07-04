These are the 10 best metal albums of the year so far according to you

2022. What a year, eh? After the pandemic-induced chaos of recent times, things thankfully seem to be on a more even keel, at least musically.

The first six month of 2022 have certainly seen a bunch of bands dropping some blockbuster records. From big names to returning heroes to the fast-rising stars of tomorrow, it’s been an embarrassment of riches.

But what’s been the best album of the year so far? Tough question, which is why we decided to throw it out to you. And you quite literally voted in your thousands.

Now the results are in and… we think you might be a little surprised. Marquee releases by Ghost, Rammstein, Korn and Meshuggah unsurprisingly made it into the Top 10, as did curveballs by the likes of Zeal & Ardor and psych-doomsters MWWB (go North Wales!).

But they were all beaten quite a significant margin by one album that got more votes than the rest of the top 10 combined. And what’s the record that’s bigger than Impera, Zeit and Saxon’s Carpe Diem?

We can officially announce that the best album of 2022 as voted by you is…

*DRUM ROLL*

…Sabaton’s The War To End All Wars!

Yes, the combat-booted Swedes have emerged triumphant, crushing the competition like Rice Krispies under a tank track. Congrats to Joakim Broden and co – the people have spoken, and they have said, ‘We really love Sabaton!”

Of course, like Bon Jovi, we’re only half way there. There are another six months of 2022 left, and we’ve still got high profile releases from the likes of Machine Head, Lamb Of God, Five Finger Death Punch, Amon Amarth and countless others to come.

Until then, check out the full Top 10 metal albums of 2022 according to you below.

The 10 best albums of 2022 so far (voted by you)

1. Sabaton – The War To End All Wars

2. Ghost – Impera

3. Rammstein – Zeit

4. Amorphis – Halo

5. Meshuggah – Immutable

6. Korn – Requiem

7. Zeal & Ardor – Zeal & Ardor

8. MWWB – The Harvest

9. Saxon – Carpe Diem

10. Slash & The Conspirators – 4