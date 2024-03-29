"It all becomes a bit by-numbers": Sheryl Crow fails to evolve on unambitious Evolution album

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Despite insisting that 2019’s duets album Threads would be her last, Sheryl Crow returns with more “music from my soul”, and she’s on a winner to begin with as the opening brace of singles Alarm Clock and Do It Again play to her strengths: i.e. smooth, groovy, radio-friendly rock.

Love Life also bops along nicely on a bed of ‘na na na’s. After that it all becomes a bit by-numbers.

Have a dig at AI in Evolution by all means, but write a better tune to go along with it; Don’t Walk Away drags like it’s got a boulder tied to its ankle; and the forced jollity of Broken Record is so wide of the goal it’s out for a throw-in.

Crow redeems herself somewhat with the useful chorus of the I-love-my-kids closer Waiting In The Wings, but only somewhat. Some good singles, as always, but unfortunately a long way from career highlights Sheryl Crow and The Globe Sessions.