Back in 1983, future glam metal stars Cinderella were two years away from signing a record deal and three from their debut album, Night Songs. But they were ambitious, and when the proprietor of Pat's Chili Dogs, a popular 24-hour Philadelphia fast food establishment, approached the band about appearing in a commercial, they leapt at the chance.

"Obviously, we were just kids," Keifer told Vanyaland in 2014. "The way it came about was Pat’s Chili Dogs advertised on MTV local, and they were open 24 hours a day and wanted to get the crowds coming out of the rock clubs.

"When we were approached to do the commercial, it was like, 'Well, we’re kind of on MTV!' It was a good thing for us. I just cringe now when I see it, my vocals are out of key, and it’s a little embarrassing, but it has its appeal, though, I guess."

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It does indeed. And while Cinderella's performance may be a little ragged, the band's commitment to the cause bodes well for both their enthusiasm and for their willingness to seize an opportunity. And the lyrics? You be the judge.

Pat’s Dogs!

The cook is never tired!

Pat’s Dogs!

The steam is always fired!

Two locations rockin’ all night

[Something intelligible]

Pat’s Dogs!

Pat’s Chili Dogs!

Pat’s Dogs!

Pat’s Chili Dogs!

The commercial was filmed by Richard Haynie and Brian Kreider, who were hired by Cable AdNet, a Philadelphia-based company who produced advertising spots for cable television.

"The band showed up, we set up our lights and camera, and then we waited," Haynie told WXPN in 2014. "Eventually, I went into the bathroom to get them. They were doing their makeup and preening each other’s hair. 'Come on, guys, let’s go!' is all I said. They soon emerged, and we got underway. It was a rock moment, these four guys crammed into the men’s room at Pat’s Chili Dogs."

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"We had a lot of fun," he continued. "One of the funnier moments was when we thought it would be cool if each band member bit into a hot dog for some quick cuts. The lead guitarist was a vegetarian, so we removed the dog, and he just bit into a bun. You might be able to spot that in the ad."

While the relationship with Pat's Chili Dogs was great for the band ("we got free chili dogs anytime we wanted!" Keifer reported), the two branches – one in the suburb of Folsom, one in Lester – were unable to survive the onset of grunge, and both closed in the early 90s.

The commercial, meanwhile, has continued to circulate, bringing joy to generations of both glam metal fans and the curious citizens of Philadelphia.