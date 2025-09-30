“He said, ‘Between you and I, I’ve written a Coronation Street script’”: Morrissey once accosted a Corrie star, asked to be taken to the set and revealed he’d pitched to write for the show

Ah, how nice to have a Morrissey story that’s not about the ex-Smiths frontman not having a pop at his former bandmates or saying something controversial. This one is about as homely as you can get: recently Coronation Street star Sally Dyvenor, a long-running member of the cast who’s appeared in the show as Sally Webster since 1986, revealed a cracker of a Morrissey story during an interview with BBC Manchester.

It all started with a chance encounter with Mozzer whilst she was doing a food shop, she explained. “I bumped into him in a health food shop,” she began. “He tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Sally, hi, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, it’s Morrissey’.”

The self-confessed Corrie addict didn’t beat around the bush. “He goes, ‘I’d really like to have a look round the Street if that’s possible because I’m a massive fan’,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Yeah, great, OK…’ so he came round to my flat and I made him a cup of tea and a piece of fruit cake and then we got in the car and we drove to the Street and it was so annoying because there was nobody around. He was desperate to meet people from Coronation Street but of course, this is seven at night, everyone’s gone home at this time. I did take him into the old school bar and we had a drink there and he did meet a couple of people in there.”

It was in there, over a tipple, that Morrissey shared a secret with her. “Then he said, ‘Just between you and I, I’ve written a Coronation Street script and sent it in.’ I was like, ‘Really?!’. I would love to read that script. And then I never saw him again.”

In a separate interview on David Walliams and Matt Lucas’s podcast Making A Scene, she revealed she’d told Corrie producers about Morrissey’s attempt to break into screenwriting for the show but explained that – because that he’d sent his script in under a pseudonym – they never managed to track it down. Lost somewhere in the Granada post room, never to be found, Mozzer was forced to stick with the day job.