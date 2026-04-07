"When I wrote that song I was really going through it...I was almost embarrassed by it." From Brazil to the UK, the hardcore punk four-piece channelling Distillers fury via some deeply personal lyrics

It’s a miracle that Le Rox exists. Brazil-born Steffan (guitar) came to the UK 17 years ago to study music and form a band, but struggled to make anything stick until he started jamming with Omi (drums), and James (bass). The trio invited mutual friend Laura (vocals) down to complete the setup - and she refused them twice.

“The initial meeting was quite awkward, we’d only met each other once,” Laura recalls. “But I went back to the studio, they played some stuff, and I was like, ‘This is actually really fucking good.’”

Since then, they’ve shared bills with bands like The Mezingers and Strike Anywhere, rocking venues like The Underworld and Scala. Amongst their biggest achievements, Laura remembers playing London rock night Face Down (“It’s iconic, I used to go with my mates” she enthuses) and being featured on Alyx Holcombe’s BBC Introducing radio show.

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I write about heartbreak, revenge - all true feelings Laura

“I rang Steffan like ‘fuck, I think we’re getting played,” Laura recalls. “Being from Brazil, he was the only person who didn’t get [how big of a deal it was]!”

In 2025, the band released their debut EP, Homesick. While most songs lean into their heavy hardcore/skate punk influences with flippantly fast riffs and flurries of powerful drum fills (The Distillers and Petrol Girls are their cornerstones), they adorn the aggressive instrumentation with deeply personal lyrics - as shown in Pain Relief, written as a means of catharsis after Laura exited a toxic relationship.

“When I wrote that I was really, really going through it,” Laura says. “I didn’t want to play it in rehearsal or at gigs… it was so personal to me. It’s quite simply written, too, and I was almost embarrassed by that. I write about heartbreak, revenge - all true feelings. I can’t just make it up, it needs to be real.”

IN SHORT

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Sounds Like: Your innermost emotions hunting you with a scythe and a spitting hardcore soundtrack

For Fans Of: The Distillers, Petrol Girls, Dying Wish

Listen To: Pain Relief

Homesick is out now via Red Tape. Le Rox play Manchester Punk Festival this month