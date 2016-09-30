The Ridiculous Tour Riders Quiz
News
By Gillian Everitt ( Metal Hammer ) published
Can you answer each question correctly in 10 seconds or less?
When it comes to insane tour demands, this lot take the biscuit…and the bun-less hamburgers and gallon of Hennessy. Your mission - match the crazy rider to the correct artist.
As usual it’s 10 seconds per question, 10 questions per round. Remember the faster you answer, the higher your score! And if you hit the high numbers first time round, have another go.
Enjoy.
- Metal Hammer Quiz: Rock Star Real Names
- Metal Hammer Quiz: Match the artist to the album title
- Metal Hammer Quiz: Match the singer to the band
