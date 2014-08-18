ZZ Top: Live At Montreux

“This motion picture has been rated ZZ” reads the opening frame of this live DVD, revealing – for those who haven’t got the message from the beards and fluffy guitars – that ZZ Top possess a keen sense of humour.

When guitarist Billy Gibbons slouches unhurriedly onto the stage like a man half his age, Telecaster slung low like a teenage punk, you have to admire the fact that they simply don’t give a damn.

This 17-song set from last year is based on ancient hits Tush and La Grange, making Gimme All Your Lovin’, Sharp Dressed Man and Legs, whose cheesy MTV videos readers of a certain age will recall, stand out oddly among the bona fide blues-wailing. Bonus interviews with Gibbons and bassist Dusty Hill are amusing but slight.

Via Eagle