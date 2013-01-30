Your Army: Ignite

It takes just a few seconds of opening salvo Without Regret to get where Brighton’s Your Army are coming from – the similarity in sound and aggression to Skunk Anansie is undeniable, and it’s no surprise to learn that SA guitarist Ace produced this fiery debut.

Vocalist Lucy Caffrey has the sort of clear, forceful (Skin-like?) delivery that can embed a chorus in your skull with just one listen, while the band attack each song with real hunger and conviction.

Top of the tune heap sit Killer and Valentine for their sheer ballsiness, while the slow-burning Chase the World is a worthy closer that possibly indicates a way forward beyond the obvious SA comparisons.