Yes: Progeny – Seven Shows From Seventy-Two

In late 1972 the mighty Yes, masters of ornate prog, were arguably at their peak. They were also in some disarray, since Bill Bruford’s departure meant new drummer Alan White had just weeks to learn his complex parts for a US tour. And it’s from recently rediscovered recordings of those shows that this new collection comes.

Given that Yessongs duplicates the material, the 14-disc set is possibly too much of a good thing, especially when there’s a Highlights version available at a quarter of the price. That includes fine examples of Heart Of The Sunrise, the Close To The Edge suite and a cracking Clap/Mood For A Day where guitarist Steve Howe wows the Greensboro Coliseum audience.

The esteemed Rick Wakeman takes the spotlight for excerpts from his The Six Wives Of Henry VIII, and Jon Anderson draws the roars for Roundabout and Yours Is No Disgrace. New Roger Dean artwork, too. Big box or Highlights? Your move./o:p

