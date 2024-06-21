"Think Maiden’s Death On The Road or Metallica’s Quebec Magnetic as opposed to Live After Death or S&M." Within Temptation reaffirm their arena-conquering status on new live album Worlds Collide Tour: Live In Amsterdam

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

While the most prominent live albums commemorate a special occasion, such as a historic venue or orchestral companion, there are dozens more that are perfectly serviceable offerings that capture a moment in time. Taken from Within Temptation’s delayed tour with Evanescence, the show in their country’s capital is a polished performance that encapsulates where the band sit 25 years in.

While previous live efforts after their second and third albums saw them in their opulent, thrilling youth, Worlds Collide finds WT as established veterans, putting on a refined arena show with all the hits; nothing more, nothing less. Think Maiden’s Death On The Road or Metallica’s Quebec Magnetic as opposed to Live After Death or S&M.

As such, though this Blu-ray/DVD and accompanying live album might not be required listening or viewing for the casual fan, the 14-song set can’t be faulted for its delivery or purpose. Starting with that effective metal trope of a Winston Churchill speech (no prizes for guessing where they got that idea), the opening run of Our Solemn Hour, Faster, Paradise (What About Us?) and Stand My Ground underlines the strength of material across the band’s discography.

Backed by the full arsenal of screens, lights and pyro, Sharon den Adel is the natural focal point – even being suspended above the stage for All I Need – while the rest of the musicians do an admirable job around her.

With Covid, the Russo-Ukrainian War and personal loss fresh in the consciousness, the gig shows Sharon in reflective and emotional spirits, adding a great sense of occasion to Raise Your Banner and Supernova. A regular tour feature sees Amy Lee join the band for the heavy riffing of The Reckoning, which shows the progress made since the lavish, fairytale metal Ice Queen and Mother Earth that provide the inevitable knockout finale.

Worlds Collide is out today via Force Music. Within Temptation tour the UK in November, for the full list of dates visit the band's official website.