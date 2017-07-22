Witch Vomit - Poisoned Blood album review

TT (“guitars/death vomits”), JG (“bass torment”) and VV (“skullcrushing death hammers”) waste no time following up 2016’s A Scream From The Tomb Below with their first release for 20 Buck Spin. Picking up where their last scabrous death assault left off, Poisoned Blood spews forth coagulated filth with the same malignancy and looseness as Autopsy or Dismember. You won’t find hyper-speed blasts or dazzling displays of instrumental dexterity. Instead, Witch Vomit’s lurching riffs sound like they’re played using splintered femurs. Recently, there’s been a counterreaction to DM’s over-sterilisation and obsession with technical perfection during the 00s, and this trio are among the best at championing US, Finnish and Swedish old-school traditions. Witch Vomit bring DM back to the grave on the marauding Doomed In The Realm Of The Dead, ramp up the speed with gnarly syncopations during Accursed Temple Of The Great Deceiver, and their razored riffs and flash-bang whammy solos on Fevers Of Torment bring this EP to a bludgeoning, satisfying finish.