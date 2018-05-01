Wishbone Ash - The Vintage Years 1970 - 1991 box set review

Wishbone Ash - The Vintage Years Limited to 2500 copies, The Vintage Years includes all 16 Wishbone Ash studio albums recorded between 1970-1991, plus rare album outtakes, B-sides and 12 previously unreleased studio tracks. The set also includes three original live albums and eight previously unreleased live albums (full track listing below). The box set also includes a 156-page coffee table hardback book written by Classic Rock's Dave Ling, which includes personal photos, rare posters and flyers and collector's memorabilia, plus a 36-page poster book covering the early years through to Here to Hear, four reproductions of original posters, a facsimile of the band's MCA debut album promo pack, a 7" flexi disc for the single Blind Eye, the first of the 11 Japanese singles series, and individually signed photos of each band member: Martin Turner, Andy Powell, Ted Turner, Steve Upton and Laurie Wisefield. Order from Amazon

It took eight quid and an impossible decision to launch Wishbone Ash into the world in late 1969. The money bought the Melody Maker advert that attracted guitarists Andy Powell and Ted Turner to audition for bassist Martin Turner and drummer Steve Upton. When they couldn’t decide between the two, they went with both, resulting in the twin-guitar front line format that eventually became part of rock’s very fabric.

After 1972’s career-peak Argus, Ash had 20 tortuous years of challenging follow-ups, inter-band friction and changing line-ups, and released 16 albums before splitting in 1991. Powell and Martin Turner might have battled acrimoniously in court for the name in 2013 (Powell won), but for this colossal, 30-CD, career-spanning edifice the original four plus later members all collaborated with annotator Dave Ling in revisiting every one of them.

The Vintage Years is the consummate collection, and long-time fans looking for added attractions will salivate over its many out-takes, rarities and bonus live recordings, including eight full desk-quality concerts. Along with Ling’s 156-page hardback book, posters (some in a second book) and assorted memorabilia, it’s enough to keep Ash devotees enraptured for weeks. Wishbone Ash had already demoed enough tracks for an album before Ritchie Blackmore fast-tracked them to MCA in 1970 after they’d impressively supported Deep Purple on tour. Purple producer Derek Lawrence oversaw their self-titled debut, showcasing those twin guitars revving up on Phoenix. The demos are here among the extras.

1971’s Pilgrimage (here with two alternative takes and a studio version of Where Were You Tomorrow) emphasised guitars to conceal weak vocals, but Ash found prog-minting glory with their 1972 masterpiece Argus, with its dramatic peaks of The King Will Come concept section. Three-track promo album Live From Memphis provides worthy extras.

Ash then adjourned to a Welsh cottage to write, but stalled when tensions flared. Without Lawrence, 1973’s Wishbone Four sagged (1972 single No Easy Road is a bonus). Much livelier are two bonus sets capturing Southampton and Portsmouth shows on the tour that produced the double Live Dates. Ted Turner then left, and was replaced by Laurie Wisefield from Home.

Recorded with Bill Szymczyk in Miami, There’s The Rub reinvented Ash as smooth yacht rock, twin guitars softened over harmonised country rock and ballads. Ash had their Top 20 album, and Szymczyk his blueprint for Hotel California.

1976’s Locked In, dismissed as an atrocity ruined by producer Tom Dowd’s southern-soul etiquette, was Ash’s only album for Atlantic, and here deserving reassessment as a yacht-rocking guilty pleasure. The same year’s sparkling New England is joined here by the Edinburgh show from the accompanying tour.

Front Page News, again done in Miami,Ash took further steps into Americanisation with laid-back glistening grooves. Again, the sparks are in two bonus live CDs recorded that year.

For No Smoke Without Fire (’78) they were back in the UK, but sounding oddly sterile. Maybe tellingly, only three of its songs are on the recording of that tour’s Bournemouth show, two on the Tokyo disc. 1980’s roots-homaging Just Testing welcomed Claire Hammill’s backing vocals and contagious energy (extras include outtakes released on 2004’s Lost Pearls). The bonus Chelmsford show ignored the new album, although two tracks appear on the double set recorded in Bournemouth on the ensuing 10th-anniversary tour.

Martin Turner left after Live Dates Volume Two, and for 1981’s Number The Brave he was replaced by singer-bassist John Wetton, but Ash obviously missed their founder’s spirit. With Trevor Bolder having replaced Wetton, Ash displayed their new-found love of ZZ Top on 1982’s Twin Barrels Burning (here with three buzz-saw out-takes). That was followed by Raw To The Bone (’85), an ill-judged stab at metal with squealing singer Mervyn ‘Spam’ Spence (five bonus demos without him eclipse the album).

Next, Wisefield baled, leaving Ash floundering, until former manager Miles Copeland invited a willing original line-up to join his No Speak instrumental series, resulting in 1987’s William Orbit-produced Nouveau Calls exhaling balmy 80s mood music. Vocals returned on Here To Hear’s strapping AOR-jazz fusion collisions, but Steve Upton departed before 1991’s Strange Affair, which rekindled old sparks.

Despite the ongoing conflicts and those band-acknowledged clinkers, that Wishbone Ash deserve such lavish treatment is now without question. The extra material included on The Vintage Years 1970-1991 will keep diehards enraptured for weeks, although a contents list would have been handy for what is the last word in ultimate monster box sets.

