Winds Of Plague - Blood Of My Enemy album review

You've always found yourself wanting more from Winds Of Plague, with their four previous albums full of brutish hardcore machoism and opulent synths that never quite managed to gel effectively. Despite an influx of new members it's largely the same for most of Blood Of My Enemy, with the tinny strings unable to raise the chugging guitars and lumpen grooves to the heights they promise. The hindrance centres around frontman Johnny Plague, who rarely stretches his vocals beyond a formulaic hardcore tough guy approach. However, when they get it right on opener Nameless Walker and the furious Never Alone it yields impressive results, with scything riffs galloping alongside Alana Potocnik's dramatic atmosphere, while the title track's clean vocals help cut through the barrage of overt bullishness and pushes the band to reach towards its potential.