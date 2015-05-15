Trending

Whiskey Myers: Early Morning Shakes

Skilled reinforcements in the southern rock ranks.

By Classic Rock 

The southern rock revival led by Black Stone Cherry finds skilled reinforcements here. There’s nothing revolutionary in the Stones country rock, Zep hard blues crunch and echo-chamber vocals Whiskey Myers mix.

It’s southern roots music as filtered through a bunch of long-haired Brits, a formula as old as the Allmans. The truth comes in Cody Cannon’s cracked cry, and his songs’ careful detail.

The flora and fauna of rural east Texas – ‘Sugar sand and red clay hills/Tall pine trees and whippoorwills’ – are the backdrop to hard luck working-class lives. Where The Sun Don’t Shine, especially, driven by lashing guitars and Kristen Rogers’ Merry Clayton-style wails, is a grim, contemporary Desolation Row, populated by paraplegic Iraq vets, single mum pole-dancers and moonshiners, surviving on the economy’s shady side.

Whiskey Myers rock optimistically hard, fuelled by southern pride. But they take their local losers along for the ride.