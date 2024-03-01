You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Known primarily as a blues-rock shredder, Walter Trout is also a prolific songwriter, with an eye for lyrical detail, and his Broken album embraces an impressive sprawl of Americana and melodic-rock genres. He sings and blows a pretty cool harmonica too.

With tracks ranging from the fire-and-brimstone narrative of Heaven Or Hell to the gentle romantic ballad I Wanna Stay, co-written with his wife Marie, Trout testifies about the life and times of a 72-year-old rock’n’roll delinquent with a righteous touch.

‘I’ve been sanctified and terrified, I’ve been denied and thrown aside,’ he yells (along with Dee Snider) on I’ve Had Enough. Best of all is the title track, a heroic, punch-the-air power-duet with Beth Hart – another of rock’s messed-up-soul survivors – who joins him on his journey from social disintegration to spiritual redemption: ‘These pieces break away, and all that I have left is out here on display.’

Heavy and heartfelt.