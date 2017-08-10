Voodoo Six - Make Way For The King album review

Just when everyone appeared to have given up hope that Voodoo Six would ever fulfil their obvious potential, they go and release Make Way For The King, on which the British band are at the top of their game, combining an Aerosmith groove with the twin-guitar grit of Thin Lizzy and the melodic infatuations of Thunder.

Listening to the aplomb of Let Me Walk or the kick-in-the-groin attitude of Falling Apart, it’s obvious they’re out to prove that the naysayers have got it wrong. The earthy virtuosity of guitarists Matt Pearce and Craig Price complements Nik Taylor-Stoakes, who has an erudite Roger Chapman-like timbre to his voice, and overall the Voodoo do what they do so well.