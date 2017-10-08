Voodoo Six at The Underworld, London - live review

They’ve been here before, of course. Voodoo Six have packed this venue and seemingly been on the verge of big things, yet each time previously, they’ve contrived to blow it. This could be their last chance to achieve something special, and what Voodoo Six do tonight suggests they’ll grab this opportunity and make it work.

Whereas in the past, bassist Tony Newton has appeared to be the band’s focal point onstage, now the combination of guitarist Matt Pearce and vocalist Nik Taylor-Stoakes is very much the fulcrum of it all. The former is a virtuoso who is clearly a team player, while the latter’s a singer who has an Eddie Vedder edge with the power of Ricky Warwick.

All this means there’s a renewed vitality about the five. The show is an album launch celebration, so inevitably they showcase a significant chunk of Make Way For The King, and nobody complains. These songs have a contemporary groove, yet also a timeless sense of tune. And the band are clearly in the mood to give these tracks their full attention, while not forgetting about past glories. This makes the performance nicely balanced.

“We can play all night,” exclaims Taylor-Stoakes. Sadly, he’s thwarted by a dreaded curfew. However, Voodoo Six pack their 80 minutes in the limelight with an exciting sense of destiny.