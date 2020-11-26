Voivod Lost Machine – Live: to infinity and beyond

With their 40th anniversary looming, Voivod are in the rudest of health. Recorded at Quebec City Summer Fest on July 13, 2019, Lost Machine – Live feels like a celebration: both of the band’s vast legacy and the fact that they hit a sublime new creative peak with 2018’s The Wake. Stuffed to the gills with angular prog metal classics, this is exactly what a live album should be: exciting, momentous and genuinely revealing. Old classics like Psychic Vacuum and The Prow have never sounded more electrifying, and Voivod’s inspired cover of Pink Floyd’s Astronomy Domine never gets old, but it’s recent material like Post Society and The End Of Dormancy that clinch it. Voivod are on fucking fire.