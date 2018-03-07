Valentine - Valentine album review

Had it been released in 1988, there’s no doubt that this album would have been huge. Dripping with sumptuous power and widescreen tunes, Valentine was a heavier version of Journey. Instead, though, it came out two years later, by which time AOR had skidded over the cliff edge.

However, listening now, it is clearly a classic of the genre. And deserved a better fate than to be consigned almost to obscurity.

Led by smoothly evocative vocalist Hugo Valenti, Valentine ride through all facets of melodic rock. From the forceful Runnin’ On Luck Again and Too Much Is Never Enough to the power ballad glory of Never Said It Was Gonna Be Easy and Tears In The Night and the pomp of Where Are You Now and Once In A Lifetime.

Celebrate this album for its enduring AOR brilliance.