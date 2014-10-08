U.D.O.: Steelhammer: Live From Moscow

Udo Dirkschneider and his merry men of metal form one of the hardest working bands out there, seemingly forever recording and then hitting the road.

It’s slightly unfortunate, then, that their efforts this time are overshadowed by international powerplays after being filmed in Moscow last year. Dirkschneider tackles any negative associations in the booklet by pointing out that music connects people, and notes that the band toured Ukraine early this year.

Timing issues aside, the storming set is peppered with tracks from latest album Steelhammer and includes Metal Heart as a crowd-pleasing conclusion. The extras, however, let things down. Perfunctory behind-the-scenes nonsense and footage of a balalaika-led singalong aside, the potentially interesting tour documentary is in German with no subtitles. An opportunity missed.