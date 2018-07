It’s quite a year for this 28-piece ensemble. With a Prog Rock Classics comp and a space-age collaboration with Hannah Peel due in the autumn, here’s their arrangement of Oldfield’s seminal work. The brainchild of bandleader Sandy Smith, elements of David Bedford’s 2003 reboot are spliced with the ’73 original, notated by ear as no written score was available. Brassed off? This is the tonic.