Toseland: Cradle The Rage

James Toseland is a former champion motorbike racer who, having retired from the sport in 2011, is now able to fully explore his rock’n’roll dreams (he was previously in a band called Crash, but has now assembled a new line-up for this solo album).

The result is cheesier than Welsh rarebit dipped in fondue and rolled down a hill in Gloucestershire, the piano-led, strings-encumbered, hilariously OTT Fingers Burned being particularly whiffy.

With his flag planted firmly in the LA glam of the 80s, it’s maybe unfair to expect subtlety and nuance, and he can sing, but this is one mainly for the cliché fans out there.