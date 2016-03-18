Tony Banks: Reissues

Selling Alabama By The Dollar, anybody? While Genesis were undergoing their transition from the elaborate prog chintz of the 70s to the stadium synth pop of the 80s, keyboardist and ‘prog Mozart’ Tony Banks took the opportunity of Phil Collins’s divorce leave to record his first solo album, 1979’s A Curious Feeling (6⁄ 10 ), which answered the question no one was asking: what would an American Genesis sound like?

Banks’s trademark meandering synth-phonics, caught at their tipping point into the pop firmament between …And Then There Were Three… and Duke, were topped with the jarring US soul man warble of vocalist Kim Beacon. While it suited the straightforward melodies of For A While and In The Dark, Beacon’s jazz bar delivery clashed with Banks’ sci-fi emperor fanfares on Somebody Else’s Dream, and tasking him with carrying the album’s concept of mental disintegration was like getting Michael Bolton to sing One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

Banks fared better unaccompanied on Genesis offcut From The Undertow and the languid Forever Morning and The Waters Of Lethe, which reflected the crafted elegance of 1976’s Wind And Wuthering.