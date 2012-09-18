Threshold: March Of Progress

March Of Progress helps Threshold to continue fulfilling the prog metal prerequisites: hugely impressive individual performances, socio-political lyrics and a running time 10 minutes longer than it need be.

They also continue to demonstrate why the lack of popular acclaim for this style is slightly bizarre. There are vocal hooks aplenty, guitars ranging from powering crunch (Liberty Complacency Dependency) to pure prog grooves (Staring At The Sun), and even if it outstays its welcome by a song or two, the whole opus is fantastic fun.

And as Symphony X only make an album every half decade nowadays, Threshold returning after a five-year absence with a record as good as March Of Progress is a welcome one. Damian Wilson reels you in vocally, Johanne James’s articulate drumming kicks arse and there’s just the right amount of widdle to make it exuberant without becoming self-indulgent.

It’s a balance significant prog metal bands of a similar vintage have struggled to strike in recent years, but Threshold have pulled it off. Uplifting stuff.