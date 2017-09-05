Threshold - Legends Of The Shires album review

Seemingly against the odds, parting ways with longtime vocalist Damian Wilson has done Threshold the world of good. Reunited with former singer Glynn Morgan, who was with them briefly in the mid-90s, they sound collectively revitalised and exhilarated on this, their eleventh studio album.

An 83-minute, two-disc conceptual splurge with feint undertones of post-Brexit melancholy, it joyously restores the balls-out prog opulence that was lacking on 2014’s For The Journey. But the key to this album’s efficacy lies in the quality of the melodies, all delivered with extraordinary clarity and soul by Morgan. From brutish riffing and futuristic AOR sheen on Small Dark Lines and the surging, explosive Trust The Process to wildly catchy turboballadry of State Of Independence and audacious extravagance on climactic epic Lost In Translation, this is the finest set of songs the band have ever written and a genuine milestone for the modern prog-metal scene.