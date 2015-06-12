Three Kings High: Hail

They aren’t keen on clichés in Bristol, so while Three Kings High build their songs from strong guitar riffs and memorable choruses, their indie attitude wilfully refuses to let them follow any of the signposts pointing to the obvious route.

Instead they tinker and make it less obvious and more interesting. They make their lyrics count – not just the words themselves but the rhythm of the words. It pulls you in too, notably on Nothing Left To Lose, an extended version of last year’s single.

Maybe that makes them too smart for their own good sometimes, a bit like 10cc, but that’s a risk they’ll take. Difficult to categorise but fans of Franz Ferdinand, Jungle or the Arctic Monkeys should get it./o:p