Thirty four years in, Therapy? unleash 10 more bulldozing, bone crunching anthems

You’ve gotta hand it to Therapy?. They are consistent in their work. Sixteen albums in and the Northern Irish rockers are still capable of producing bulldozing, bone crunching anthems.

With Troublegum producer Chris Sheldon at the controls once more, Hard Cold Fire finds Therapy? crafting a solid collection of tracks that are both brutal and melodic.

Opener They Shoot The Terrible Master comes out of the blocks hard and fast, firing off thunderous drum licks and raging guitar riffs, while Andy Cairns wrestles with an exhausting, post-pandemic world dominated by corrupt rulers.

Recent single Joy is a propulsive juggernaut of an anthem, as is the guitar-chugging Two Wounded Animals. Thirty-four years and 16 albums in, Therapy? still sound as vital and hungry as they did when they dropped their debut.