The Wildhearts' 30 Year Itch is loud, atmospheric and buzzing with furious energy

At a time when there are no gigs to attend, we have Ginger Wildheart and crew, supreme practitioners of the art of live rock’n’roll, giving it some much needed welly to transport you to your happy place.

With 2019’s stonking Renaissance Men to promote and bassist Danny McCormack back in the band, capturing the 2019 touring carnage was a bit of a no-brainer. And the joyful racket of these 17 tracks is something to behold.

Newies Dislocated and Diagnosis sit comfortably next to the likes of The Jackson Whites and The Revolution Will Be Televised and a healthy fistful of real oldies such as Everlone, Caffeine Bomb, Suckerpunch, Love U Til I Don’t and TV Tan.

But the renditions of Urge and Anthem are the real revelation, sounding so much better than the Endless, Nameless originals.

30 Year Itch is loud, atmospheric and buzzing with furious energy. Job done.