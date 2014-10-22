The Tea Party: The Ocean At The End

No, we’re not dealing with the far-right American political group here.

Or an actual tea party. Just as well, because these psychedelia-imbued rockers are a much more seductive prospect. Back in the mid to late 90s, The Tea Party looked set for rock domination, attracting Led Zeppelin parallels, impressive album sales and rave reviews for their infusions of prog, bluesy rock and Middle Eastern and Indian tones – dubbed ‘Moroccan roll’ by critics at the time. Success and excess came hard and fast, and ‘creative differences’ led to a parting of ways. No new music appeared since 2004 – until now, and good job too. The L.o.C swiftly became one of this writer’s favourite tracks of 2014, through a sultry cocktail of classic rock, stirring melody and Zeppelin-esque Eastern oomph. The writing process for this album began in Byron Bay, Australia (where guitarist Jeff Martin had migrated during their hiatus). This song’s sun-kissed mentality filters into the likes of Brazil, as do uptempo electronic streaks in Submission. It’s all rounded off with an ambient, instrumental closer with no title – a soothing palate cleanser for a tightly assembled yet sensual spread of songs.