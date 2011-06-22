The Suzukis: The Suzukis

The Suzukis are being touted as the new musical messiahs and contenders to the Arctic Monkeys’ cardboard throne, which is a short sell on every level.

Ignore the hype and you will discover a band that has a strong sense of their own identity matched with an encyclopaedic knowledge of classic music. Powered by the ferocious drum and bass attack of Robert Warnes and Stuart Robinson, reminiscent of vintage Psychedelic Furs, they provide a solid anchor for guitarist Adam Bamford’s savage chugging wall of sound which conjures up memories of one of rock’s greatest unknown bands – The Beatings.

Chris Veasey attacks the material with an operatic sneer. On album opener Are You Happy With Yourself he sounds like an angry Mark ‘Talk Talk’ Hollis, while Reasons For Leaving is pure post Pistols Lydon.

All in all The Suzukis sound like a promising signpost for the future.